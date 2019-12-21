Analysts Set $13.38 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BRG opened at $11.89 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

