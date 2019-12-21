Analyzing ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) & Hill-Rom (NASDAQ:HRC)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABIOMED and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $769.43 million 9.56 $259.02 million $3.60 45.25 Hill-Rom $2.91 billion 2.61 $152.20 million $5.08 22.35

ABIOMED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hill-Rom. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ABIOMED and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hill-Rom 0 1 2 0 2.67

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $294.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.80%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given ABIOMED’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 26.92% 19.89% 17.66% Hill-Rom 5.24% 21.67% 7.55%

Summary

ABIOMED beats Hill-Rom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

