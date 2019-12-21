Analyzing Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Trevena alerts:

This table compares Trevena and Neos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $5.73 million 11.96 -$30.78 million ($0.42) -1.76 Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.41 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.89

Trevena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neos Therapeutics. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -64.05% -40.52% Neos Therapeutics -35.77% -2,087.24% -22.93%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevena and Neos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trevena presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.75%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Neos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Trevena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trevena beats Neos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.