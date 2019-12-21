AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293,861 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AngioDynamics worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $15.95 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

