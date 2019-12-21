AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given Media Impact Rating of 5.00

Headlines about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

AU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 3,963,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

