Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $81.99 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

