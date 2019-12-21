ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.50% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

