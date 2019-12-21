Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anixter International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Anixter International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

