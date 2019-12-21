Anoncoin (ANC) Market Capitalization Tops $45,492.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $45,492.00 and $75.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

