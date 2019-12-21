Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.74 million and $898,024.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007556 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

