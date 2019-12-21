Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Aptinyx posted sales of $1.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year sales of $3.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

