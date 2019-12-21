Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

