Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 119,674 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,269,000 after purchasing an additional 299,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

