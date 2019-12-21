Arepacoin Hits Market Cap of $36,217.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $36,217.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066533 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,775,673 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

