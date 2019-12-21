Arion Price Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Arion has a market cap of $36,811.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,652,556 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.