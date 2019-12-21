Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,782,100. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.72. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

