Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AFI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

