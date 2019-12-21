Arqma Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,627.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $19,627.00 and $42.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.01785426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.02619490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00635836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057402 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,862,187 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,644 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

