Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.