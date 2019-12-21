Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

