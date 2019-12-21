Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 460.43 ($6.06).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

LON ASCL traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 378.20 ($4.98). 1,489,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.86. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

