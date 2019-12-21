Asian Fintech Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $40,496.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

