Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,488 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.88% of Astec Industries worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.