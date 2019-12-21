AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 213.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,248,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

