ATBCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $39,141.00 and approximately $43,346.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.02616786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00549906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

