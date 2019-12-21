Atheios Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Atheios has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $8,823.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

