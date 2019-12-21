Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce sales of $12.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $84.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $96.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.89 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

ATNX opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. Athenex has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,191,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 67,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $691,714.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 134,222 shares of company stock worth $1,480,884 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Athenex by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Athenex by 108.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

