ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

ATLKY opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

