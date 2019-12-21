AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $58.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.54 million. AtriCure posted sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $228.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $256.56 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 109.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

