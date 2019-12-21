AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

T opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

