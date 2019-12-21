Auctus Achieves Market Cap of $66,055.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $66,055.00 and $22.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

