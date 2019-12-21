Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avid Technology by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,138 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Avid Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 160.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.92. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

