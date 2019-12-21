Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,400 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,193,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

