Axe (AXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004572 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3.42 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,137,509 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

