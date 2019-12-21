Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Axis Capital stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

