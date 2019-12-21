Azart (AZART) Market Cap Tops $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Azart coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a total market cap of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

