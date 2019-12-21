BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.93

Media coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.22 ($8.00).

LON BA traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 570.80 ($7.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,711,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 539.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.