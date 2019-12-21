Banyan Network (BBN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $107,041.00 and $40.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

