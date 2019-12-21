Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 2,945,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

