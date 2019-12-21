Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.49 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

