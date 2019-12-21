BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

BCE opened at $46.25 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 335,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 71,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

