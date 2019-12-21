Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $60.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Beigene reported sales of $58.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $390.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $569.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $391.72 million, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $596.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.78.

Shares of BGNE opened at $173.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. Beigene has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

