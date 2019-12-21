Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Benefitfocus worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

BNFT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

