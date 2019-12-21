Benz Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Benz has a market capitalization of $248.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Benz has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

