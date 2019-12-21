Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earning Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $87.73. 3,650,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,513,964 shares of company stock valued at $196,498,732. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

