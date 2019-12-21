Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Beyond Meat worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

