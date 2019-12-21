Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $219,045.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $219,045.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

