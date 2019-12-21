BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.21. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,271 shares of company stock worth $9,228,500. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

