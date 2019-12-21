BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.02 Million

Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post $12.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $29.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $38.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of BCRX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $476.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 563,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 285.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

