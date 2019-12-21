BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BEAT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

